Pakistan Will Struggle To Please Both US, China; Trump Likely To Lash Out, Says Ex-Indian Envoy

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, forecasted that the current warmth in US-Pakistan relations would be short-lived. He predicted that US President Donald Trump would eventually grow disillusioned with Islamabad and express his frustration on social media. Bisaria argued that Pakistan is engaging with the United States under the tacit approval of China, which he described as Islamabad’s "primary godfather." He cited evidence of this close partnership in China’s collaboration with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Right now, they are trying to play these transactions, but beyond one point, Pakistan will not be able to balance Chinese and US interests," Bisaria warned while speaking at the India Today Conclave. He emphasised that while Pakistan is currently managing complex interactions with both superpowers, maintaining this balancing act would become increasingly difficult.

He noted that Pakistan’s foreign policy, aside from its revisionist stance on Kashmir, now revolves around maintaining relevance with its three global "godfathers", the US, China, and Saudi Arabia. However, it is Beijing that serves as the principal enabler, he said.

"It does so in different shapes and forms and with varying degrees of success, but in the recent past it has managed to persuade the US that Pakistan could still be of some use," Bisaria remarked. He added that American efforts to distance Pakistan from China are repeatedly undermined by Islamabad’s reliance on Beijing for strategic leverage.

Supporting Bisaria’s assessment, senior Indian diplomat Jawed Ashraf reflected on the historical pattern of US-Pakistan ties. He observed that while the two nations have been long-standing allies, notably during the Afghan conflict, each new US administration tends to be initially charmed by Pakistan, only to be disappointed later.

“This has happened with Bush, Obama, and now it seems likely with Trump as well,” Ashraf noted, adding that the alliance had also contributed to the global spread of Islamist fundamentalism.

Commenting on recent developments, Bisaria highlighted how Pakistan has presented the US with a bundle of transactional offerings. These include cooperation on counterterrorism, digital currencies, critical minerals, and petroleum exploration rights.

"So all this little package, along with the sweetener of a ‘we nominate you for the Nobel Prize’, is what gets Asim Munir an audience," he remarked, referring to Pakistan’s military leadership.

Nonetheless, Bisaria reiterated that these manoeuvres are all undertaken with China's knowledge and oversight, reinforcing his belief that President Trump’s expectations are unlikely to be fulfilled in the long term.