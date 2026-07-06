/Pakistani arms are sailing straight into India through its soft coastal belly: Report

Syria's political transition in 2024 has thrown the Captagon manufacturing network, once centred in the country, into disarray, the report says, opening up a zone of uncertainty in the Near and Middle East that other players, including emerging methamphetamine networks operating through the Gulf, are moving to exploit. "The potential geographic relocation of Captagor production to Libya or Egypt would extend synthetic drug supply into North Africa in a manner that could create new maritime trafficking routes through the Mediterranean and potentially the Red Sea," it states.