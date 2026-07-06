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Pakistani arms are sailing straight into India through its soft coastal belly: Report

Drawing on inputs from various security agencies, the report notes that arms trafficking networks across South Asia reach India through two main channels, one over land through Punjab and Rajasthan, and the other increasingly by sea along the Gujarat-Maharashtra coast.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Pakistani arms are sailing straight into India through its soft coastal belly: Report
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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