/Pakistani arms are sailing straight into India through its soft coastal belly: Report

India's western seaboard, running along Gujarat and Maharashtra, has become a growing worry for security agencies, with an official assessment submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs flagging it as a key maritime channel for illegal arms slipping in from Pakistan.
Drawing on inputs from various security agencies, the report notes that arms trafficking networks across South Asia reach India through two main channels, one over land through Punjab and Rajasthan, and the other increasingly by sea along the Gujarat-Maharashtra coast.
According to officials, smugglers are leaning on fishing boats and small coastal vessels that slip past conventional maritime surveillance simply by operating below the radar of standard detection systems. Agencies say these networks keep shifting their routes and tactics to dodge enforcement, hiding behind ordinary fishing activity and coastal movement to mask illegal consignments. This has prompted authorities to tighten coastal vigilance and step up efforts to disrupt cross-border smuggling operations.
The Narcotics Control Bureau's Annual Report 2025 states: "The South Asian arm flows through Pakistan into India via both the land frontier in Punjab and Rajasthan, and the maritime frontier along the Gujarat and Maharashtra coastlines, the latter a route of increasing concern given its use of fishing vessels and coastal craft that operate below the detection threshold of standard maritime surveillance."
The report goes further, describing India as a crucial transit and destination hub for global arms and narcotics trafficking, with smugglers constantly reworking their routes in response to enforcement crackdowns and shifting geopolitics. It adds that drug trafficking pathways are far from fixed; they shift geographically under enforcement pressure, adapt around political upheaval, and quietly piggyback on legitimate trade networks.
Sitting at the crossroads of the world's major narcotics-producing belts, the report observes that "India sits at the intersection of every major trafficking pathway."
It identifies the Afghanistan-Pakistan-Iran corridor as the world's leading opiate trafficking hub, with pre-ban stockpiles of roughly 13,200 tonnes still fuelling these pipelines. This region, known as the Golden Crescent, spans the mountainous borderlands of the three countries before splitting into separate paths beyond Pakistan.
The report also traces the Balkan Route, traditionally used by migrants and refugees heading from the Middle East and Asia into the European Union, highlighting its role in ferrying heroin through Iran and Turkey into Western Europe. This long-standing heroin corridor, it notes, is now increasingly carrying methamphetamine too, as the two trafficking routes begin to overlap.
On India's eastern front, the Golden Triangle poses the sharpest threat via the North-East, with the report pointing out that "the Manipur corridor, through which the Indian National Highway 102 passes, is the primary land entry point for both heroin and methamphetamine tablets." It further names Myanmar's Golden Triangle as both a major opium supplier and a leading methamphetamine production hub.
The report notes that in Shan State, areas run by ethnic armed groups have seen opium cultivation merge with large-scale methamphetamine manufacturing, creating a combined production hub that supplies both the bulk of Golden Triangle opiates and much of the methamphetamine reaching South-East Asian markets. It adds that the Bay of Bengal is emerging as a fresh transportation route in this network.
On cocaine, the report describes its usual trafficking pattern, Andean production feeding the North American market, with Europe as a secondary market reached via West Africa, and now expanding into new geographic territory.
Syria's political transition in 2024 has thrown the Captagon manufacturing network, once centred in the country, into disarray, the report says, opening up a zone of uncertainty in the Near and Middle East that other players, including emerging methamphetamine networks operating through the Gulf, are moving to exploit. "The potential geographic relocation of Captagor production to Libya or Egypt would extend synthetic drug supply into North Africa in a manner that could create new maritime trafficking routes through the Mediterranean and potentially the Red Sea," it states.
The report also cites the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan as another instance of how geopolitical shifts can reshape the rise and fall of drug production centres and trafficking networks worldwide.
(With ANI inputs)
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