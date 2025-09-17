Advertisement
Pakistani Author Claims PAF Damaged Indian Air Base; Gets Fact-Checked Instantly

Operation Sindoor News: The Open Source Intelligence Expert Damien Symon, who had earlier exposed Pakistan on multiple occasions, responded to the fake claim while sharing images that show no damage to the Indian airbases.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindoor News: For the last five months, if anything is haunting Pakistan, then it's the fear of another Operation Sindoor and the damage caused by the Indian Army's action between May 6 and May 10. While India has shared evidence to back its claim of action against Pakistan, those in Islamabad are still depending on Photoshop to get one image to damage the credibility established by the Indian Air Force.

Pakistani Air Force’s Claim

In one such attempt, a Pakistani author shared altered photos claiming they were of the Air Force station in Barnala that was allegedly hit using a CM-400 missile fired from a JF-17. Had the author kept his foolishness to himself to please the Pakistani people, it could have been a easy-going day for him. However, he chose to tag the Open Intelligence expert Damien Symon and offered to share the satellite imagery with him.

“During the 7–10 May 2025 skirmish, the Pakistan Air Force claimed to have struck an IAF Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) node at Barnala, allegedly using a CM-400 missile fired from a JF-17. The site also contains an upgraded THD-1955 and an aerostat system. The latest Maxar imagery from 14 August 2025 shows much of the facility covered by tarps/nets, with ongoing earthworks. Earlier imagery from March 2025 shows the site without coverings. A March 2024 Apple Maps image shows the entire site camouflaged with nets. I am happy to share the Maxar package with established IMINT contacts - please inbox,” said the author.

Pakistan Snubbed

However, the Open Source Intelligence Expert Damien Symon, who had earlier exposed Pakistan on multiple occasions, responded to the fake claim while sharing images that show no damage to the Indian airbases. “Hi! I have the image its from the 19th & it shows no damage, if you process the image correctly, you see poles/antennas pushing the tarps upwards, this is seen in 15/03 imagery too, new & old imagery overlaid also shows no structural change or wall deformity expected from strikes,” said Damien Symon.

Operation Sindoor 

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives. Notably, while India struck 9 terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan converted it into a military offensive. Therefore, India made 11 Pakistani airbases dysfunctional with its airstrike. After this, Pakistan urged India for a ceasefire, bringing the coflict to a halt.

