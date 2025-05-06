Advertisement
INDIA-PAKISTAN TIES

Pakistani Children File Writ Petition In Karnataka HC Seeking Time To Return Home

The petitioners — Bibi Yameena, Muhammad Mudassir, and Muhammad Yusuf — were born to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother.

|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistani Children File Writ Petition In Karnataka HC Seeking Time To Return Home Representational Image. (Pexels)

Bengaluru: Three Pakistani children have filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking time until May 15 to return to Pakistan. The petition, filed through their mother, Ransha Jahan from Mysuru, requests an extension of their stay in India to avoid forced deportation.

The petitioners — Bibi Yameena, Muhammad Mudassir, and Muhammad Yusuf — were born to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother. Their father, Muhammad Farooq, is a Pakistani citizen, and their mother, Ransha Jahan, is an Indian national from Mysuru.

According to the petition, Ransha Jahan and Muhammad Farooq were married under Sharia law on September 9, 2015, in Pishin, Pakistan. The couple had three children, all of whom hold Pakistani citizenship, whereas Ransha never acquired Pakistani nationality.

On January 4, 2025, Ransha Jahan entered India with her children on valid visas. These visas were initially valid until June 18, but the Indian government later cancelled them and directed the family to leave the country by April 30.

Following these developments, the family attempted to exit India through the Attari border. However, the children returned to Mysuru after their father failed to arrive at the border to take them into Pakistan. Fearing forced deportation, the children approached the High Court through their mother. The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the central government and scheduled the next hearing for May 8.

