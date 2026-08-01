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Pakistani deepfake campaign shifts focus to PM Modi in bid to stoke student unrest

According to officials, the altered videos falsely claim that the Prime Minister is planning to take strict action against students who participated in the recent protests over the NEET examination. The clips are being circulated widely online with the aim of provoking students and encouraging fresh demonstrations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Pakistani deepfake campaign shifts focus to PM Modi in bid to stoke student unrest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ file photo

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Pakistani deepfake campaign shifts focus to PM Modi in bid to stoke student unrest
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