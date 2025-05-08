Advertisement
DRONE ATTACK

Pakistani Drone Attack Reported In Jammu; Sirens Sound, Blackout Enforced | WATCH

Suspected Pakistani drone activity triggered sirens and a full blackout in Jammu's Akhnoor area, raising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

 

Pakistani Drone Attack Reported In Jammu

A developing security situation has emerged in Jammu and Kashmir after suspected Pakistani drones were reported over Jammu on Wednesday night.

Sirens were sounded in the Akhnoor sector, and residents near the Jammu airport reported hearing loud explosions. In response, authorities implemented a complete blackout across several areas as a precautionary measure under high alert.

Security forces are monitoring the situation closely, and further details are awaited.

 

