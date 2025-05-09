Pakistani Drone Attacks Hit Indian Cities: Full List Of Targeted Locations Revealed

In a sharp escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were spotted across several Indian sectors late Friday, prompting swift action by Indian Air Defence systems. Interceptions were reported in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot, Udhampur, and Amritsar, with blackouts enforced in multiple regions as a precautionary measure.

According to defence officials, explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu after Pakistani drones were intercepted. In one alarming incident, a drone strike in a residential area of Firozpur, Punjab, injured a family. The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Punjab | A complete blackout has been enforced in Firozpur, and sirens and explosions can be heard.



(Visuals deferred by an unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VqsKb4clxX May 9, 2025

In response to the aerial threats, power blackouts were initiated across high-risk zones, including Akhnoor and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), Ambala and Panchkula (Haryana), Firozpur (Punjab), and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan). These preventive blackouts aimed to reduce visibility for incoming drones and safeguard civilian and military assets.

List Of Locations Where Pakistani Drones Were Spotted:

• Jammu

• Samba

• Pathankot

• Udhampur

• Amritsar

Addressing the media, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that on the night of May 7–8, the Pakistani military carried out widespread airspace violations along the western border. “Around 300 to 400 drones were deployed to target 36 Indian locations, including military infrastructure,” she said, adding that several of these were shot down using a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic technologies.

Initial investigations suggest that the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models, used potentially for surveillance and to test India’s air defence readiness. Forensic analysis of drone debris is currently underway.

The drone incursions came just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor, a precision strike operation targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was conducted in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

With tensions continuing to rise, both countries remain on high alert as international observers urge restraint to avoid further escalation.

