Pakistani Forces Open Fire On Protesters In PoK; Civilians Decry Corruption, Rising Prices

Pakistani forces opened fire on civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leaving four people injured as massive protests erupted against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government. According to the media reports, thousands of residents took to the streets denouncing political subjugation, human rights violations, corruption, rising food and power prices, and the continued second-class treatment of PoK under Pakistan’s occupation.

As per the report, the protest unfolded after political Civilians got tired of corruption, elite privilege given to Ministers, rising prices of food as well as power, and no political representation.

September 29, 2025