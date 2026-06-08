Pakistani handler asked arrested K'taka youths to form groups, reveals probe

The investigation into the alleged terror-related social media network busted by Karnataka's Tumakuru police has revealed that the Pakistan-based handler had instructed the arrested youths to build a larger group and recruit 50 to 60 members, promising financial support for their activities, police said on Monday.

According to investigators, the handler, identified as Rana, allegedly radicalised the accused through Instagram and other social media platforms, gradually shifting conversations from religious discussions to provocative narratives. During the course of communication, he is said to have instructed the accused to prepare a group of 50 to 60 individuals and train them as per his directions, assuring them of unlimited financial assistance.

Police sources said the handler’s alleged objective was to build an organised network in India by using socially connected youths who could be influenced online. The promise of funds and instructions to expand the group are now being treated as a key development in the ongoing investigation.

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The case involves the arrest of two youths -- Allabakash (23) from Tumakuru and Zameer Khan (23) from Davanagere -- who were taken into custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged links with a Pakistan-based individual through social media platforms.

Investigators said the accused were in continuous contact with the handler for nearly 20 days through Instagram, X, and WhatsApp groups. The conversations allegedly began with religious content before evolving into discussions involving unity, retaliation, and mobilisation of individuals.

Police further said the handler allegedly referred to past incidents and attempted to emotionally influence the accused by framing the narrative around community grievances. He is also suspected of trying to expand his reach by introducing the accused to other contacts and encouraging group-based coordination.

Officials said central intelligence inputs played a crucial role in alerting Karnataka Police, following which a joint operation was conducted, and the two suspects were arrested. One of the accused had reportedly been absconding before being taken into custody.

Police sources added that the investigation has now widened to determine whether additional individuals were targeted or recruited as part of the alleged network. Authorities are also examining digital evidence recovered from mobile phones and social media accounts to trace the full extent of the communication chain.

The probe is continuing to establish whether the alleged instructions to form a 50-60 member group were part of a larger coordinated plan, and whether similar attempts were made in other parts of the country.

According to police, the arrested individuals were ordinary young men engaged in small jobs. About a month ago, they allegedly came into contact with Rana separately through Instagram. Later, they interacted multiple times on X and were eventually added to a WhatsApp group.

Initially, Rana reportedly shared messages about Islam and the teachings of the Prophet, but later began encouraging group unity more provocatively, gradually shifting the discussion towards ideas of retaliation against the country, investigators said.

The probe also revealed that Rana referenced the killing of a cleric in Pune and spoke about taking revenge. He allegedly discussed preparations required for such acts and insisted that the community must remain united and not spare anyone. Police further suspect that Rana has followers in several parts of the country and had introduced the arrested youths to his wider network.