Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector of Jammu & Kashmir International Border

A Pakistani national was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while attempting to cross the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night in the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector, where alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement near a border outpost. According to officials, the intruder was challenged and repeatedly warned by the troops but continued advancing towards Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

“When he ignored the warnings, the troops opened fire, resulting in his death,” officials said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The body of the deceased Pakistani national is lying close to the International Border on the Pakistani side,” they added. Further details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir shares a 240-kilometre-long International Border across the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua. The BSF is responsible for guarding the border on the Indian side, while the Pakistani Rangers man the other side.

In addition, the Union Territory has a 740-kilometre-long Line of Control (LoC) running through parts of Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, including Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Poonch and Rajouri districts. The Indian Army is tasked with securing the LoC.

Security forces remain on high alert along both the International Border and the LoC to prevent infiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone-based activities originating from Pakistan. Officials said drones are frequently used by terror outfits, with alleged assistance from Pakistani forces, to drop consignments of arms, ammunition, cash and narcotics into Indian territory.

These consignments are reportedly collected by overground workers and passed on to terrorists operating in the region. J&K Police and other security agencies conduct sustained anti-terror and anti-smuggling operations in the hinterland, as authorities believe proceeds from drug trafficking and hawala networks are used to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With IANS inputs)