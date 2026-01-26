Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3010568https://zeenews.india.com/india/pakistani-intruder-shot-dead-by-bsf-along-samba-sector-of-jammu-kashmir-international-border-3010568.html
NewsIndiaPakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector of Jammu & Kashmir International Border
PAKISTANI INTRUDER KILLED

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector of Jammu & Kashmir International Border

The incident occurred late on Sunday night in the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector, where alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement near a border outpost. According to officials, the intruder was challenged and repeatedly warned by the troops but continued advancing towards Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Samba sector of Jammu & Kashmir International Border

A Pakistani national was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while attempting to cross the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night in the Majra area of the Ramgarh sector, where alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement near a border outpost. According to officials, the intruder was challenged and repeatedly warned by the troops but continued advancing towards Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

“When he ignored the warnings, the troops opened fire, resulting in his death,” officials said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“The body of the deceased Pakistani national is lying close to the International Border on the Pakistani side,” they added. Further details were awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir shares a 240-kilometre-long International Border across the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua. The BSF is responsible for guarding the border on the Indian side, while the Pakistani Rangers man the other side.

In addition, the Union Territory has a 740-kilometre-long Line of Control (LoC) running through parts of Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, including Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Poonch and Rajouri districts. The Indian Army is tasked with securing the LoC.

Security forces remain on high alert along both the International Border and the LoC to prevent infiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone-based activities originating from Pakistan. Officials said drones are frequently used by terror outfits, with alleged assistance from Pakistani forces, to drop consignments of arms, ammunition, cash and narcotics into Indian territory.

These consignments are reportedly collected by overground workers and passed on to terrorists operating in the region. J&K Police and other security agencies conduct sustained anti-terror and anti-smuggling operations in the hinterland, as authorities believe proceeds from drug trafficking and hawala networks are used to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Late-night food cravings
Be Honest—Are You Ordering Again Tonight?
winter cravings
When Winter Cravings Hit at 1 AM, What Do You Choose?
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi news
Col Sofiya Qureshi conferred with 'Vishisht Seva Medal'
West Bengal
BJP–TMC supporters clash in Kolkata’s Behala Paschim
winter night food
This Cold Winter Night Needs Food
small food order
A Small Order That Feels Like a Big Win
India Iran
US-Iran tensions: IndiGo cancels, changes international flights amid tensions
midnight cravings
Midnight Cravings Don’t Ask for Permission
Late Night Food
When Your Brain Says “Sleep” but Your Stomach Says “No”
weekday cravings
Hunger Doesn’t Wait for Weekends