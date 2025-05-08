Pakistani JF-17 Pilot Captured Alive In Akhnoor, Jammu Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions | VIDEO

A Pakistani Air Force pilot flying a JF-17 fighter jet has reportedly been captured alive by Indian security forces in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu, sources confirmed on Thursday evening.

The pilot was apprehended after his aircraft was allegedly brought down during an attempted aerial intrusion amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan. Indian defence officials have not yet released an official statement, but visuals from the area suggest a heavy military presence near the crash site.

This incident marks a major development in the ongoing cross-border conflict that intensified following India’s precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Further details, including the pilot’s identity and condition, are awaited as the situation unfolds.