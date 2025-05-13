Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

Pakistani Journalist's BIG Admission: India Hit Malir Cantt In Karachi With INS Vikrant

Operation Sindoor: The video has since gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the journalist said that Malir Cantt and some other places in Karachi were hit by India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces have inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan in retaliation for the Pakistani Army's escalation following the Operation Sindoor. While the Indian Army has confirmed damaging 11 airbases of Pakistan, there have been talks about the Indian Navy's role in the counterattack. Now, a Pakistani journalist has exposed the propaganda of Pakistani forces while confirming that Malir Cantt in Karachi was hit and that too by the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant. 

The video has since gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the journalist said that Malir Cantt and some other places in Karachi were hit by India. 

Earlier, Vice Admiral Pramod said during a media briefing that the Indian Navy was at an advantage during Operation Sindoor and the presence of the carrier battle group ensured that the adversary did not get any chance to come close. Vice Admiral Pramod said Indian Navy's presence compelled the Pakistani air operations to remain bottled up "denying any opportunity to be a threat in the maritime space".

"The Indian Navy maintains credible capability to detect, identify and neutralise any aerial platforms that threaten our units at sea...To sum up, the Indian Navy's dominance ensured that, should we choose to, we can strike at will," he said.

Vice Admiral Pramod said that the Indian Navy was at an advantage during Operation Sindoor and the presence of the carrier battle group ensured that the adversary did not get any chance to come close. He said the Indian Navy operates as a composite naval force that can address air, surface, and subsurface threats.

