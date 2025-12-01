Pakistani Man Asks Russian Girls To Choose Men From India, Pak And Bangladesh; Left Embarrassed In Viral Video

A short video featuring three Russian girls choosing men from India over Pakistan and Bangladesh for marriage or relationships has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 30, 2025, has already gained over 590,000 views from a single account and is now circulating widely on other platforms.

Pakistani Vlogger’s Question

In the video, a Pakistani vlogger films himself through a selfie camera and asks the girls a casual question. He said, “Hi beautiful girls, so today my question is for Russian girls: if you had to choose a man for marriage or a relationship from only one country, which country’s man would you choose?” He then translated the same question into Russian and asked it to the three girls.

All three Russian girls laughingly replied “India” when asked. Reacting to their answer, the vlogger joked, “Here you go, people of India, congratulations! Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, don’t be upset.” He further clarified that he is also from Pakistan and continued speaking casually in Russian with the girls.

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked numerous reactions online. One user commented, “Proud to see India's global appeal shining bright! Our culture, values, and spirit truly resonate worldwide.”

Another wrote, “Obviously India is much better than Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

A third commented, “Pakistanis are obsessed with India. They cannot pass a single day without being insulted.”

The interaction in the video has attracted widespread attention because of its humor and the surprising unanimity of the Russian girls’ answer. Many social media users praised India’s positive image abroad, while some highlighted regional rivalry and comparisons.

The viral video continues to spread on other social media platforms as well, with users sharing mixed reactions.