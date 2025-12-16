Pakistani Man’s Shocking ‘Free’ Lifestyle In Ireland Has Locals Furious, Video Goes Viral

A Pakistani man living in Ireland has recently become the center of a viral storm on social media, as a video of him explaining how he is living in the European nation circulated online, sparking outrage among netizens. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, is reportedly living a life nearly free of cost in Ireland.

In the video, when the person recording is the man, where is he from? He replies, "I am from Pakistan". Then, in a series of questions, he explains how he took multiple plane rides to get to the country.

The man recording asks, "Is the Irish government helping you?" To this, the man answers "Yes," and then goes on to list how many ways, including health, travel, and additional allowance, he is receiving help.

Netizens' Reaction To Viral Video

Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip. However, the video went viral on social media and sparked outrage among netizens.

"Wow. And here I am, as a doctor Irish govt is asking me to give 4 exams, spend thousands of pounds on it, get top level in English, then work under observation, pay taxes and then they will decide. But yeah, let's bring more people illegally, that will help the country and economy," a netizen expressed anger in a comment.

"He sounds like wanting to have every service to be provided for free. So blessed these folks are. Similar situation is happening with refugee claims in Canada and other western countries," another comment on X read.

"Crazy. Why do we even bother to work when so many people get freebies. How is this even fair?" another X user said.

A comment read, "Do they realize when they say “The Government”, it’s actually the taxpayers who provide the money."