Pakistani Minister Defends LeT Commander Saifullah Khalid, Blames India For Pahalgam Terror Attack | VIDEO

Against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani politician Malik Ahmad Khan has come to the defence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah Khalid, who has been blamed by Indian agencies for orchestrating the attack that left 26 civilians, the majority of whom were tourists, dead.

Khan, a key political leader from Pakistan's Punjab province, was observed standing next to Saifullah Khalid—alias Saifullah Kasuri—at a public rally on May 28. Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was present at the rally as well.

In a widely shared video on social media, Malik Ahmad Khan is heard condemning India's charges against Khalid. "India, without an investigation, has formed a perception that Saifullah is responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack," he asserted, going on to allege that there is no proof to corroborate the charges.

The Indian government had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Saifullah shortly after the gruesome attack, which occurred in the picturesque hill town of Pahalgam. Witnesses described horrific details, claiming that the attackers demanded to know the victims' religion, required them to say the Islamic Kalma, and shot those who were deemed non-Muslims at point-blank range.

The Resistance Front (TRF), suspected to be an LeT proxy, subsequently took responsibility for the massacre.

Saifullah's Hate Speech At The Rally

During the rally held in Pakistan, Saifullah Khalid gave an inciting speech wherein he praised the terrorists and referred to the terrorist killed during India's counter-attack operation as "martyrs." He also hurled venom against India, Hindus, and the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I was informed that there was a terrorist attack in India on April 22, and later I came to know that India had referred to me as the mastermind," Khalid insisted. "We are not going to be intimidated by firing and bullet shots, and we want to die martyrs," he went on.



Pakistan Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan defends Pahalgam mastermind Saifullah Kasuri and accuses India of being responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist attack



Note : On May -28, Pak politician Malik Ahmed Khan shared the stage with Talha pic.twitter.com/99oVQOXAg7 — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) June 2, 2025

India's Reaction: 'Operation Sindoor'

In response, the Indian military began 'Operation Sindoor' on the evening of May 7–8, targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border in Pakistan. According to Indian security sources, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated and several terror camps were reduced to rubble.

The operation reflected a significant ramp-up of India's anti-terrorism strategy and brought international attention to Pakistan's repeated abuse of its territory for launching terror attacks against India.

Diplomatic Fallout

Public endorsement by Malik Ahmad Khan of Saifullah Khalid is also bound to further deteriorate strained relations between Islamabad and New Delhi. Indian policymakers have denounced the ongoing protection of unmapped terrorists by Pakistan and appealed to the international community to take action against the increasing impunity with which terror commanders walk freely on Pakistani soil.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs will likely release a firm diplomatic reaction in the coming days.

Background: Pahalgam Massacre

Date of attack: April 22, 2025

Location: Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Casualties: 26 tourists killed, several others injured

Perpetrators: The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated with LeT

Tactics: Identity-based killings; victims asked to recite religious text before being shot

As global pressure is mounting, Pakistan's domestic political support for already identified terrorists remains a cause of serious concern regarding its resolve in countering extremism.

