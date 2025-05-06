Pakistani National Apprehended Along LoC in Poonch Amid Heightened Border Tensions

In the wake of increased tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Army officials on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a Pakistani national from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

This follows hot on the heels of another Pakistani citizen being arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) for crossing into India illegally in the Punjab district of Gurdaspur during the early hours of May 3–4. The man was intercepted by soldiers on routine patrol and subsequently handed over to Punjab Police for questioning.

The BSF that guards the 3,323-km India-Pakistan border — including portions along Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — has been on high alert with rising tensions. The border is still one of the most sensitive areas in the country owing to regular ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.

In another incident on April 23, a BSF trooper crossed the International Border near Firozpur in Punjab inadvertently while on duty to guard local farmers working close to the fence. He was held by Pakistan Rangers. Officials stated that the crossing of the trooper was not intentional and that flag meetings, which normally settle such incidents, have not taken place due to Pakistan's non-cooperation in the prevailing tensions.

A BSF top official said, "Despite several requests, Pakistani Rangers have not responded to our flag meeting proposals. We believe their silence is linked to the fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack. We have formally lodged a protest and are making all efforts to ensure the safe return of our jawan."

Farmers along the border were also warned, and patrolling formations were strictly instructed to be more vigilant and not make accidental crossings.