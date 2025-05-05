Advertisement
BORDER SECURITY FORCE (BSF)

Pakistani National Nabbed By BSF After Allegedly Crossing Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur

The Pakistani National detained by the BSF has been handed over to the Punjab Police. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national in Punjab's Gurdaspur after he allegedly crossed the border in Gurdaspur, Punjab. 

According to ANI, a senior BSF officer informed that the troops were patrolling when they detained the Pakistani national for intervening on the night of May 3-4. The Pakistani national was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

(with ANI inputs)

 

