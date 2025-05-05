Pakistani National Nabbed By BSF After Allegedly Crossing Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur
The Pakistani National detained by the BSF has been handed over to the Punjab Police.
Trending Photos
The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national in Punjab's Gurdaspur after he allegedly crossed the border in Gurdaspur, Punjab.
According to ANI, a senior BSF officer informed that the troops were patrolling when they detained the Pakistani national for intervening on the night of May 3-4. The Pakistani national was handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement