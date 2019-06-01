close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian High Commission

Pakistani officials harass guests at Itar hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria has apologised to the guests who were subjected to extra scrutiny by Pak officials.

Pakistani officials harass guests at Itar hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Delhi/Islamabad: Indian diplomats who had come for Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were allegedly harassed and manhandled by the Pakistani security agency officials on Saturday evening.

It has been reported that the Pakistani security officials misbehaved with them and some of them were even forced to turn back. The Pakistani officials even lifted their cars.

 

Live TV

 

Overall, the Iftar organised at Serena Hotel in Islamabad saw very minimal guests attending the event due to harassment of the invitees. 

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria said, “I would apologise to all our friends who were subject to extra scrutiny.”

During the event, the Indian envoy also spoke about the new government in Delhi led by PM Narendra Modi, which has recently taken charge. 

Bisaria said, “We had a new government which was sworn in just a couple of days. The new government comes with new hope, of new beginnings.”

The tradition of Iftar hosted by the Indian mission was started some 12 years back by Sibi George, who is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Switzerland.

Harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad is not new. There have been several incidents in past in which supply of electricity to residences of Indian diplomats was abruptly and many of them being aggressively followed by the Pakistani security agencies. Last year in December, Pakistani authorities delayed gas connections to many Indian diplomats and blocked the internet facility given to them.

All this forced India to send several note verbale asking Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to investigate the incidents.

India, Pakistan Code of Conduct of 1992 says safety and security of the premises of diplomatic personnel, their families shall be respected and protected.

Tags:
Indian High CommissionIftarIndian guestsPakistani security officialsIslamabad
Next
Story

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2019 to be held in 72 cities on Sunday, June 2

Must Watch

PT41M45S

Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi