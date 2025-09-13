Pakistani-Origin Man Accused Of Cross-Border Plot To Kidnap Minor In Canada

A naturalised United States citizen from Pakistan residing in Wayne County, Michigan, has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor child, according to the federal authorities.

The US Attorney Jerome F Gorgon Jr., accompanied by Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Detroit, announced that a criminal complaint had been unsealed charging 46-year-old Pakistani-origin man Shahzad Hameedi.

According to the criminal complaint, Hameedi began dating a single mother in Windsor, Canada, under the alternate name Sheraz Hameed. After she restricted his access to her minor child, Hameedi embarked on an operation to kidnap the child in June 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In an official statement on Thursday, the US Attorney General’s office said that during the investigation, agents recovered a laminated ransom note, and evidence showed that Hameedi had researched tranquilizers and assembled items such as a stun gun, a toddler life vest, zip ties, duct tape, rubber gloves, and strong cold medication with a funnel.

It added that evidence also showed Hameedi surreptitiously crossing the border to Canada and entering the child’s home at night, where he tried to strangle the mother before being chased away. Two days later, the accused again entered the home and assaulted the child.

“The defendant’s alleged plan to kidnap a young child by sneaking across the border and entering Canada, breaking into a mother’s home at night, strangling her and then assaulting her innocent, young child two days later is diabolical. No parent or child should ever be subjected to this wickedness. We will bring the full force of the law against violent predators.” US Attorney Gorgon said.

“HSI is committed to working with our Canadian partners to hold criminals accountable and safeguard innocent children on both sides of the Northern border. I’m proud of the HSI agents, the Windsor Police Service and the prosecutors who worked tirelessly to bring charges in this case,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Stentz.

According to the statement, the case is being investigated by the HSI and the Windsor Police Service.