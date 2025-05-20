Pakistani Spy Row: Investigation Reveals Shocking Role Of Pak High Commission Official

Pakistani Spy Scandal: Security agencies have revealed fresh details about the alleged espionage ring, including the Pakistani visa of alleged spy Ghazala and now Zee News has accessed passports belonging to Ghazala and Yameen Mohammad. Sources indicate that Danish, a Pakistani official stationed at the High Commission's visa desk, was allegedly involved in entrapping Indian citizens for espionage by engaging in bribery. Danish reportedly charged approximately Rs 5,000 to clear each visa application, with the bribe money being kept with suspect Yameen Mohammad. Yameen Mohammad allegedly enticed individuals seeking Pakistani visas, introducing them to Danish. Subsequently, at Danish's behest, Yameen would collect the bribe money from clients.

Evidence Revealed

Zee News has obtained the mobile number, ****8939, registered under the Pakistan High Commission's name, allegedly used by Danish to communicate with Jyoti, Ghazala, and Yameen via WhatsApp, Snapchat, and voice calls.

Investigations show Ghazala's passport and Pakistani visa, which bears the stamp and signature of Tariq Javed, Visa Attaché, High Commission of Pakistan, New Delhi. Yameen Mohammad's passport has also been presented as evidence.

Interrogation Reports

Central agencies have released interrogation reports detailing the questioning of Ghazala, Yameen Mohammad, and Devendra Singh Dhillon.

Ghazala's Interrogation

Ghazala stated that her husband died from COVID-19. She first visited the Pakistan High Commission in February and again in March. During her initial visit, she met Danish at the visa desk, who inquired about her and gave her his mobile number. Danish later contacted her, claiming missing documents for her visa and requesting another visit to the High Commission. During this subsequent visit, they conversed extensively and continued to communicate regularly.

Danish allegedly told Ghazala he was married but wanted to marry her and would inform his wife. He offered her money due to her financial difficulties, transferring approximately Rs 20,000 via UPI through Yameen. Danish then asked her to use the amount for shopping and other expenses. He also allegedly inquired about her access to information related to the Indian Army in Punjab, asking her to provide or arrange it. Ghazala mentioned relatives in Lahore, Pakistan, who suggested that she move there for a textile business to improve her financial situation, which was her motivation for wanting to travel to Pakistan.

Yameen's Interrogation

Yameen stated he had visited Pakistan twice and knew Danish well. He met Danish at the Pakistan High Commission while applying for his visa. Danish allegedly asked Yameen to stay in touch with visa applicants, promising expedited visa processing in exchange for a commission that Yameen could keep. However, Danish clarified that the commission money was his bribe money. Yameen then began working for Danish, sending clients and collecting Rs 5,000 per application. He processed four applications, receiving Rs 20,000, which he transferred to Ghazala's UPI account at Danish's instruction. Yameen also mentioned visiting Gujranwala twice to see relatives.

Devendra Singh Dhillon's Interrogation

Devendra Singh Dhillon stated he visited the Kartarpur Corridor with a group of approximately 3,000 people, including 125 from Haryana. Upon reaching the Wagah border, they met a Pakistani national named Vicky, whom Dhillon later realised was working for Pakistan's ISI. Vicky assisted Dhillon extensively, arranging tours and religious ceremonies. In Lahore, Vicky introduced Dhillon to Arsalan and his female friend at a hotel. They exchanged numbers and went shopping. Dhillon also had the woman's Instagram ID, but she blocked him upon his return to India. Vicky asked Dhillon to transfer Rs 1,500 to an Indian phone number with a QR code, claiming it was for charity. Dhillon complied. Dhillon had also contacted Vicky to request prayers at Kartarpur for his acquaintances. One day, Vicky asked Dhillon to provide an Indian SIM card. Security agencies are currently investigating the ownership of the Indian phone number and how it reached the alleged Pakistani ISI handler, Vicky.