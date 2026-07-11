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  • /Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti among 8 chargesheeted by NIA in ambala's baldev nagar police station car blast case

Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti among 8 chargesheeted by NIA in ambala's baldev nagar police station car blast case

The Pakistani terrorist had established operational modules in India, and assigned local operatives to arrange logistics and explosive substances for carrying out attacks at police establishments as part of the conspiracy. 

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Pakistani terrorist Shehzad Bhatti among 8 chargesheeted by NIA in ambala's baldev nagar police station car blast case
Image Credit: ANI

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