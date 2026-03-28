Pakistani terrorists wanted in Jammu and Kashmir arrested in Punjab

A major joint operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police’s SOG and Punjab Police led to the arrest of two high-profile suspected terrorists in Malerkotla, Indian Punjab.

Reports suggest that the suspects were apprehended in Sherwani Kote village (Sandaur police station area) after living undetected in the region for over 15 years. They were reportedly living as tenants and maintained a low profile, with residents never doubting their claim of being Indian citizens. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abbu Gabaand, aka Hurrira, and Usman.

Their identities were uncovered during a police inquiry into a local drug peddler as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh (War Against Drugs) campaign. The arrest of Abbu Gabaand and Usman is considered a breakthrough, as they had successfully lived as "Indian citizens" for over 15 years.

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Both suspects were found to be on a J&K Police blacklist of wanted terrorists linked to Pakistan.

Following their detention by the CIA wing of Malerkotla, they have been handed over to the J&K Police for further investigation into their long-term sleeper cell activities.

While today's arrests focused on the Malerkotla suspects, the Punjab Police have been executing a broader security drive known as Gangstran Te Vaar.

Just days ago, on March 18, the Counter-Intelligence (CI) wing arrested two individuals, Buta Singh and Harmander Singh, in Ferozepur for a terror plot involving grenades smuggled from Pakistan.

On March 25, the NIA attached the property of two brothers in Amritsar involved in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module funding Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

A top police officer said, “From last some months the connection between JK and Punjab has made us to understand that the both places terrorist are now working together, be it crossing the border or arms smuggling or drug smuggling, he added that it also hints that Pakistan wants to revive the terrorism again in Punjab and for that he is pushing terrorist present in Jammu Kashmir to be in contact with Punjab, be it active anti-nationalist or terror supporters.”