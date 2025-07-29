'Pakistani Voter ID, Chocolates': HM Amit Shah Says Forces Have Proofs Against Pahalgam Terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, stated that all three terrorists killed in Monday's Operation Mahadev in Srinagar were Pakistani nationals. Furthermore, he also said that those who were involved in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's statement that the Pahalgam terrorists could have been "homegrown", Amit Shah told the Lower House that there is proof of the terrorists' Islamabad links, as Voter IDs and Pakistani-made chocolate wrappers were recovered from their possession.

The Home Minister also confirmed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top commander Suleiman Shah, who was amongst the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the Operation Mahadev.

Proof Of Terrorists' Identity?

Amit Shah also claimed that the former Home Minister, P Chidambaram, is giving a clean chit to Pakistan and questioned what he would gain by defending the neighbouring nation.

"Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers for the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan…,” he said.

“The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan…” Home Minister added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Congress leader P Chidambaram's statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending… pic.twitter.com/govXFoKFXC — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

According to the Minister, the three terrorists who were killed in Operation Mahadev were identified as Suleiman, Jibran, and Afghan.

Suleiman was a commander in the LeT, while Afghan was also a part of the terrorist organisation. Amit Shah also said that Jibran was an A-grade terrorist.

“In Operation Mahadev, Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police... Suleiman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category LeT terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...,” Shah said.

The senior BJP leader further said, “All three terrorists- Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies.”

Operation Mahadev

On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

(with ANI inputs)