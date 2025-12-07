Pakistani Woman Pleads To PM Modi For Justice As Husband Allegedly Plans 'Secret' Second Marriage In Delhi

A woman from Pakistan has alleged that her husband abandoned her in Karachi and is secretly preparing for his second marriage in Delhi.

According to an NDTV report, the woman, Nitika Nagdev, posted a video appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. Nitika, a resident of Karachi, urged PM Modi to intervene in her case.

A Timeline Of Events

Nitika stated that she married Vikram Nagdev, a man of Pakistani origin living in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on a long-term visa, on January 26, 2020, in Karachi. Shortly after the wedding, Vikram brought Nitika to India.

However, according to the NDTV report, on July 9, 2020, Nitika was abandoned at the Attari border and sent back to Pakistan. She claims that Vikram has made no effort to bring her back since then.

In her video appeal, Nitika alleged that she discovered her husband’s affair and informed her father-in-law, but was surprised when he offered no help. She later learned that Vikram was planning a second marriage to a woman in Delhi.

Nitika filed a written complaint on January 27, 2025. The case reportedly came before the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Notices were subsequently issued to Vikram and the alleged fiancé. However, a report dated April 30, 2025, from the Centre clarified that since neither Nitika nor Vikram is an Indian citizen, the matter falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction.