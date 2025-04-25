‘Pakistanis Not Allowed’: Poster Comes Up In MP’s Indore After Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam Attack: The shopkeepers at the 56 Dukan food street of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have put up a poster against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the poster, there was a picture of a Pakistani Army officer in uniform with the head of a pig overlapping on the face, and "Pigs and Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan" was written on it in English.

Netizens who visited the 56 Dukan street of Indore shared the pictures of the poster on the social media platform X of the poster.

Saw this poster At a very famous place 56 dukan in Indore…#PahalgamTerroristAttack

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Terrorists in Baisaran, a scenic tourist spot in Pahalgam of south Kashmir, opened fire on tourists, killing 26 and injuring several others.

According to ANI, amid diplomatic tensions with Pakistan, the government of India on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27, 2025. The medical visas issued to Pakistani citizens will be valid only till April 29, 2025.

Protests Across India Against Pahalgam Attack

Protests against the horrific Pahalgam attack by terrorists have been taking place across the entire nation as citizens mourn the loss of the lives of the victims.

According to ANI, in Anantnag, the Government Degree College for Women students marched through the town and condemned the incident in Pahalgam. The Khan Market Trade Association members held a similar march previously, with candles lit in memory of the deceased.

