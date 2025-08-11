Advertisement
NewsIndia
ASIM MUNIR

Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Mocked For His 'Shining Mercedes vs Dump Truck' Remark

Although Munir appeared to be underscoring Pakistan’s brute strength as opposed to India’s polished image, the metaphor appeared to have backfired. Many social media users interpreted the remark as an inadvertent admission that India is more advanced or prosperous, and quickly took to platforms like X to mock him.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Mocked For His 'Shining Mercedes vs Dump Truck' Remark (The photo on the left is used by an X user @HussainJw)

New Delhi: Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has become the target of widespread mockery online after making a controversial comparison between India and Pakistan during a speech in Florida. In an attempt to use a “crude analogy” to illustrate the relationship between the two countries, Munir likened India to a “shining Mercedes” and Pakistan to a “dump truck.”

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation,” Munir said, according to a report in The Print. “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

Although Munir appeared to be underscoring Pakistan’s brute strength as opposed to India’s polished image, the metaphor appeared to have backfired. Many social media users interpreted the remark as an inadvertent admission that India is more advanced or prosperous, and quickly took to platforms like X to mock him.

One user likened Munir to Rahul Gandhi, drawing a comparison between the dump truck remark and Gandhi’s earlier agreement with a statement describing India’s economy as “dead.”

Another, referring to Munir’s past threats of plunging “half the world” into nuclear war, should Pakistan face an existential threat from India, commented: “The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion.”

Criticism continued to pour in. “At least they know their reality... they area  dump truck and nothing else... failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic,” one user wrote.

Others used AI-generated images to depict a fictional crash between a Mercedes and a dump truck, further mocking the military chief’s choice of words.

