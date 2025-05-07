After India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated, according to Zee News Hindi, that if India halts Operation Sindoor, Pakistan will not retaliate.

Following the airstrike, schools and colleges across Pakistan have been shut down, and there is widespread panic among terrorist organisations.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out this operation in response to the Pahalgam attack that occurred on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian and one Nepali national. Among the victims was a local youth from Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists.