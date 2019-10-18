Pakistan's ISI directs its sources in J&K to plan infiltration routes for terrorists: Intel report

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has directed over-ground workers (OGWs) of terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir to chalk out a route plan for infiltrators into the Valley, according to an Indian intelligence report. The plan is to push terrorists into the Kashmir Valley even when routes are blocked due to snowfall.

The ISI has ordered guides to recce the area along the Line of Control (LoC) so that infiltrators can find new routes during snowfall in the oncoming winter season. The terrorists take the help of guides to infiltrate into an area.

The OGWs have been entrusted with the task of locating the forward post of Indian Army in Gurez sector and information on the routes leading to it. They have also been asked to prepare maps for the same.

According to the order, the GPS location of Army camps along with rivulets present in that area have to be prepared by guides working for different terrorist organisations.

The ISI has also informed the terrorists of their OGWs in India, the people who will receive them after infiltration, and the people who will give them shelter in villages near the LoC so that they can share the new route plan.

In the intelligence report, it was also clear that there has been a movement of some additional Pakistani Army units in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the other side of Gurez sector.

These areas are Minimarg, Kamri, Dommel and Gultari, where there is the presence of both Pakistan Army posts and terrorist camps. Some arms and ammunition have also been sent from Gilgit and Chillam posts to the area.