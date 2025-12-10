Pakistan's Nightmare Just Arrived: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Fires Missiles And Bullets Can't Stop It

India has just unveiled a game-changing weapon that will make enemy forces think twice before attempting any misadventure. The world knows the devastating power of drones in modern warfare, and now India has unleashed its answer, the deadly indigenous Baaz drone that can dominate the skies for 18 straight hours, fire missiles, and laugh off enemy bullets. This is India's technological might, sending a clear message across the border.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 09:03 PM IST | Source: Bureau