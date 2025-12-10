NewsIndiaPakistans Nightmare Just Arrived: Indias Baaz Drone Flies 18 Hours, Fires Missiles And Bullets Cant Stop It
Pakistan's Nightmare Just Arrived: India's 'Baaz' Drone Flies 18 Hours, Fires Missiles And Bullets Can't Stop It
India has just unveiled a game-changing weapon that will make enemy forces think twice before attempting any misadventure. The world knows the devastating power of drones in modern warfare, and now India has unleashed its answer, the deadly indigenous Baaz drone that can dominate the skies for 18 straight hours, fire missiles, and laugh off enemy bullets. This is India's technological might, sending a clear message across the border.
Trending Photos
India has just unveiled a game-changing weapon that will make enemy forces think twice before attempting any misadventure. The world knows the devastating power of drones in modern warfare, and now India has unleashed its answer, the deadly indigenous Baaz drone that can dominate the skies for 18 straight hours, fire missiles, and laugh off enemy bullets. This is India's technological might, sending a clear message across the border.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement