New Delhi: In a powerful address to a public rally in Gujarat's Dahod, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignited a sense of patriotism and determination, warning those who dare challenge India's dignity and security. With unflinching resolve, he declared, "When someone tries to erase the dignity of our sisters, their own fate is sealed."

He further asserted, "The country which was born after the partition (Pakistan), its only goal is enmity with India... and to cause harm to India... But our goal is to eradicate poverty, strengthen the economy, and develop ourselves. Viksit Bharat is only possible when our security forces and economy are strong..."

PM also hailed the valour of India's armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', a military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and asserted "... Jab Pakistani sena ne dussahas dikhaya, to hamari sena ne Paksitani force ko bhi dhool chata di..."

"Rattled by India's action, when the Pakistani army dared to retaliate, our forces defeated the Pakistani army too...." he added.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister also commemorated 10 years since he first took oath as the Prime Minister of India, setting the nation on a transformative journey towards greatness. He reflected on the nation's remarkable journey, highlighting unprecedented decisions and progress made towards becoming a developed India, or Viksit Bharat.

Recalling his oath-taking ceremony on May 26, 2014, PM Modi said, "First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me..." He emphasized that the nation has made significant strides in recent years, breaking free from decades-old constraints and working towards a common goal of making India a Viksit Bharat.

"In recent years, the nation made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented... The country broke decades-old shackles... 140 crore Indians are working towards making our nation a Viksit Bharat. It is the demand of the time that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country... India is moving forward in the manufacturing world..." he said.

PM Modi underscored the importance of self-reliance, stating that everything required to make India a developed nation should be built within the country. He highlighted India's growing presence in the manufacturing world, citing the electric locomotive factory in Dahod as a prime example.

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to the site three years ago, where he laid the foundation stone for the factory. Despite initial doubts and criticism, the factory has become a reality, with the first electric locomotive rolling out. PM Modi said, "People said that the stone-laying was done for the sake of elections; they said nothing would be built. Today, we can see that the first electric locomotive has been manufactured here, which was flagged off a short while ago..."

PM Modi's address to the public rally in Dahod was a testament to the nation's progress and its potential to become a developed country. As India continues to move forward, the Prime Minister's vision for a Viksit Bharat remains a guiding force, inspiring millions of Indians to work towards a brighter future.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara, where people had lined up since morning to take a glimpse of their favourite leader. Preparations were made in advance for the roadshow as the PM began his two-day visit to the state.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic growth in the region. Posters of the Indian Armed Forces dotted the roads with people hailing the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

In the first leg of his visit to Dahod, he dedicated to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flagged off an Electric Locomotive. Thereafter, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod.

In line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj and at around 4 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function. Further, Prime Minister will travel to Gandhinagar and on 27th May, at around 11 AM, he will participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.