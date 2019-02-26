हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

Pakistan reacts to IAF's airstrikes, bans release of Indian films

In a pre-dawn operation, the IAF earlier in the day pounded the largest training camp of Pakistan based JeM.

Pakistan reacts to IAF&#039;s airstrikes, bans release of Indian films

New Delhi: No Indian films will be released in the country, said Pakistan on Tuesday following the major airstrikes operation in Balkot conducted by the Indian Air Force.

Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain said that the Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content adding that it has also instructed PEMRA to act against made in India advertisements.

In a pre-dawn operation that lasted for barely two minutes, the IAF earlier in the day pounded the largest training camp of Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), neutralising nearly 300 terrorists who were moved there for protection following the Pulwama attack.

The 'non-military' and 'preemptive' operation struck a five-star resort-style camp on a hilltop forest that provided Indian forces with a 'sitting duck target' and caught the terrorists in their sleep.

As many as 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives pounded the terror training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at around 3.30 am. The strike came on the 12th day of the deadly Pulwama attack carried out by JeM that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

