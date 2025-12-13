Advertisement
Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Make Regular Military Look Like Toy Soldiers; Even 8-Year-Olds Can't Escape This Terror Factory

Pakistan’s madrasas are mass-producing terrorists, while Sharif and Munir beam with pride.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 3-Million-Strong Jihadi Army. (Photo: Zee News)

You may have heard whispers of Pakistan's military might, but what the world witnessed at Islamabad's Ulema Conference will send chills down your spine. In a shocking confession that left global security experts stunned, Pakistan's hardline clerics revealed the existence of a shadow force, a 3-million-strong 'Madrasa Army' trained not in mathematics or science, but in pure, unadulterated jihad. This isn't just an army. This is a weapon of mass radicalization that makes Pakistan's conventional military look like child's play.

Hillary Clinton's Warning Comes True

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once warned that Pakistan had spent decades nurturing terror organizations, with religious schools becoming a "pipeline of extremism." She spoke those words years ago. Nothing has changed, except now, Pakistan isn't even hiding it anymore.

At the Islamabad Ulema Conference, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir seated front and center, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi made a declaration that should alarm every nation: Pakistan’s madrasas are not producing doctors or engineers but mass-manufacturing terrorists. And both Sharif and Munir are beaming with pride.

The Terrifying Numbers Behind Pakistan's Jihad Factory

The numbers are absolutely staggering. Pakistan officially claims 36,331 madrasas exist nationwide. The UN estimates 40,000-45,000. But here's the terrifying reality: only 18,000 are officially registered. That means over 20,000 madrasas operate in complete darkness, beyond government oversight, churning out jihadis like a factory assembly line.

Inside these terror academies, 4.5-5 million students aren't learning algebra; they're being brainwashed to believe Hindus are "kafirs" who must be eliminated. They're taught that suicide bombings equal martyrdom, that "Gazwa-e-Hind" against India is their sacred duty.

 

 

3 Million Jihadis vs Pakistan's Entire Armed Forces

The scale is mind-boggling: Pakistan's entire military has 660,000 personnel. The Madrasa Army is five times larger. Pakistan's paramilitary forces number 300,000; the jihadis outnumber them 10-to-1. Even combining ALL of Pakistan's security forces (1.56 million total), the madrasa militants are double that strength.

Terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba run 500-700 madrasas in Punjab alone. Jaish-e-Mohammed operates 300-500 in Bahawalpur. These aren't schools, they're jihadi breeding grounds that produced the Mumbai 26/11 attackers.

The Unholy Alliance: Pakistan Army & Terror Groups

The nexus is undeniable: when Pakistani soldiers die in TTP attacks, Lashkar's deputy chief Saifullah Kasoori personally attends their funerals. When Indian forces eliminated terrorists during Operation Sindoor, Pakistani Army officers stood in formation at their burial.

Two bodies, one soul, that's Pakistan's military and its terror proxies.

International Humiliation Follows Domestic Shame

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif returned from Turkmenistan humiliated after Russia's Putin made him wait 40 minutes like a common servant. What respect can a leader command when his greatest achievement is industrializing terrorism?

Pakistan has become what it always feared: a nation where terrorists outnumber protectors, where madrasas outnumber factories, and where jihad is the primary export.

The world must wake up to this ticking time bomb.

