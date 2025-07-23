'Wanted To Establish Shariyat In India By Replacing Democracy': Gujarat ATS On Arrest Of Four Al-Qaeda Terrorists

In a major breakthrough ahead of Independence Day, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four terrorists reportedly working for the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit. The Gujarat ATS had earlier also busted modules linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The arrest of the terrorists ahead of the I-day has sparked security concerns as well. Addressing a press conference, the Gujarat ATS said that the terrorists wanted to establish Shariyat in India by replacing the democracy. The ATS said the terrorists used to spread Al-Qaeda's ideology online using social media.

"Terror module affiliated with AQIS has been busted by the Gujarat ATS. Four persons linked to the proscribed terror outfit have been arrested," the anti-terror agency said in a statement.

The terrorists were accused of running a fake currency racket and spreading the global terror group's ideology. According to the ATS, one of the four terrorists was arrested from outside Gujarat. The four accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq, Mohd Fardeen, Sefullah Kureshi, and Zeeshan Ali.

#WATCH | Gujarat ATS arrested four terrorists with links to AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent). The four have been identified as Mohd Faiq r/o Delhi, Mohd Fardeen r/o Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Sefullah Kureshi r/o Modasa (Gujarat) and Zeeshan Ali r/o Noida (UP). pic.twitter.com/IyFutWglUi — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Ameen Qureshi, brother of the arrested accused Sefullah Kureshi, told PTI that the family had no idea what he was involved in as his behaviour at home was always good, and he seemed very happy.

Reports said that they used social media platforms and suspicious apps to spread the terror outfit's ideology. The terrorists were using auto-delete apps so to not leave any trace of their communication footprint.

In 2023 June, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested four persons allegedly linked to Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP). The arrests were made from Porbandar and Surat.

ATS DIG Sunil Joshi has confirmed the development. According to the ATS, the individuals were plotting large-scale terrorist attacks in India. DIG Sunil Joshi further added that a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.