New Delhi: During his recent trip to Europe, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized that the tensions between India and Pakistan are not just a bilateral issue, but a global concern regarding terrorism.

In an interview with Euractiv in Brussels, Jaishankar highlighted the need for the world to understand the gravity of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and its implications for global security.

"Let me remind you of something -- there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point (Pakistan military institution)? I want the world to understand that this isn't merely an India-Pakistan issue. It's about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you," EAM Jaishankar said during an interview with European media outlet Euractiv in Brussels.

Responding to questions about India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar stated that India does not believe that differences can be resolved through war. He emphasized that India is not prescriptive or judgmental about the solution but is focused on finding a peaceful resolution.

"We don't believe that differences can be resolved through war -- we don't believe a solution will come from the battlefield. It's not for us to prescribe what that solution should be. My point is, we're not being prescriptive or judgemental -- but we are also not uninvolved," he said.

"We have a strong relationship with Ukraine as well -- it's not only about Russia. But every country, naturally, considers its own experience, history, and interests. India has the longest-standing grievance -- our borders were violated just months after independence, when Pakistan sent in invaders to Kashmir. And, the countries that were most supportive of that? Western countries," the EAM said.

"If those same countries -- who were evasive or reticent then -- now say 'let's have a great conversation about international principles', I think I'm justified in asking them to reflect on their past," Jaishankar further stated.

Discussing India's place in the new global order, Jaishankar noted that Europe has entered an era of multipolarity and now faces the need to make decisions in its interest. He highlighted the importance of strategic autonomy and the need for Europe to use its capabilities and relationships to navigate the global landscape. Jaishankar emphasized that India seeks to deepen its ties with Europe in this multipolar world.

"I hear terms like 'strategic autonomy' being used in Europe -- these were once part of our vocabulary. The EU is a major pole in the global order -- and increasingly an autonomous one. That is precisely why I'm here: to deepen our relationship in this multipolar world," EAM mentioned.

EAM S. Jaishankar's insights highlight India's commitment to addressing global challenges, including terrorism and conflict resolution. India's stance on these issues reflects its commitment to peace and stability, both regionally and globally. As the world navigates complex geopolitical dynamics, India's diplomatic efforts aim to promote a more secure and cooperative international environment.

(with inputs from IANS)