Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: Hafiz's Terror Gang Threatens India Openly While Army Chief Munir Watches | DNA
DNA WITH RAHUL SINHA

Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: Hafiz's Terror Gang Threatens India Openly While Army Chief Munir Watches | DNA

The evidence is overwhelming – Hafiz Saeed and Asim Munir may have different faces, but their names, their ideology, and their actions against India are the same.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 11:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan's Unholy Alliance Exposed: Hafiz's Terror Gang Threatens India Openly While Army Chief Munir Watches | DNARepresentative image. (Photo: Zee News)

A 48-second video from Lahore has exposed Pakistan's direct complicity in promoting terrorism against India. The footage shows Hafiz Saeed's son, Talha Saeed and other Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives openly threatening India at a public gathering, raising serious questions about Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's role in enabling such activities.

The video, recorded at a Lashkar-e-Taiba meeting in Lahore, shows senior terrorists gathering on stage to deliver anti-India speeches. This comes just a day after Asim Munir himself issued threats directed at India, revealing a coordinated pattern between Pakistan's military leadership and designated terrorist organizations.

Terror Leaders Meet Openly

The footage shows Talha Saeed, son of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, taking center stage at the Lashkar meeting. He is seen shaking hands with fellow operatives, including Saifullah Kasuri, identified as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the gathering, speakers issued explicit threats to "fill the Ganga and Yamuna rivers with blood" and to "shake Delhi." These threats were not made in hiding but delivered openly at a public event, suggesting official patronage from Pakistan's military establishment.

 

 

Political Front For Terror Recruitment

A poster visible in the video reveals another disturbing dimension to the gathering. Written in Urdu, it reads: "Registration for election rallies in 2025." Intelligence sources indicate that Talha Saeed and Saifullah Kasuri are recruiting workers for Hafiz Saeed's political front, Milli Muslim League, which has previously contested elections in Pakistan.

Security analysts note that such brazen public activities by a UN-designated terrorist organization would be impossible without support from Pakistan's military establishment. The Milli Muslim League is widely recognized as a political cover for Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations.

Munir-Hafiz Connection Runs Deep

The relationship between Army Chief Asim Munir and the Hafiz Saeed terror network has historical roots, according to intelligence assessments. In 2018, when Munir served as ISI Director, he reportedly facilitated new hawala networks and shell companies to fund Lashkar-e-Taiba operations.

Between 2019 and 2020, as Corps Commander, Munir allegedly expanded the activities of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, another Lashkar faction. Under his watch, Jamaat-ud-Dawa's network reportedly grew across mosques and madrasas in Pakistani Punjab, strengthening the terror group's recruitment infrastructure.

The 'Hafiz' Connection

A notable detail links both men beyond ideology. In the 1990s, Asim Munir memorized the Quran during a foreign posting, earning him the Islamic title "Hafiz" – the same title carried by terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed. Within Pakistan's military circles, Munir is known as "Hafiz-e-Quran."

The evidence is overwhelming – Hafiz Saeed and Asim Munir may have different faces, but their names, their ideology, and their actions against India are the same. One breeds terrorists, the other protects them. Together, they represent Pakistan's true face.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

