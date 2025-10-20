Pakistan should be very, very afraid. India has just raised the stakes to a level it cannot match. In a development sending shockwaves across the border, India is testing the extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, now boasting a devastating 800-kilometer strike capability. The message is crystal clear: Indian firepower can obliterate targets deep inside enemy territory before adversaries even realize what hit them.

According to reports, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is currently conducting tests to ensure that the conventional (non-nuclear) missile is fully operational by the end of 2027. This isn't just another missile test, this is India announcing to the world that its strategic strike capabilities have entered a league of their own.

From 290 KM To 800 KM

The transformation will be staggering: with the ability to strike at a devastating 800 kilometres, Indian Armed Forces can attack with from distances Pakistan's defences cannot counter. Currently designed for ground-to-ground attacks, this supersonic assassin will soon be adapted for air and naval launches, giving India unmatched flexibility to rain precision death from land, sea, and sky.

The implications for regional security are profound. With this extended range, virtually every strategic target in Pakistan, from military headquarters and terror camps to naval bases, will fall within India’s crosshairs, enabling the Indian Armed Forces to neutralize distant threats quickly and with pinpoint accuracy.

Operation Sindoor Proved BrahMos Is The 'Enemy Destroyer'

Pakistan already knows the terror BrahMos brings. During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India's retaliatory strikes following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force deployed BrahMos missiles launched from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets to obliterate nine terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The results were devastating: infrastructure used by terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba was reduced to rubble, with over 100 militants eliminated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh himself praised BrahMos for its "pinpoint accuracy," calling it a weapon that gives India unparalleled strike precision. When India's Defense Minister vouches for a weapon's lethality after actual combat use, the world listens and adversaries tremble.

The Technology That Makes BrahMos 'Unstoppable'

BrahMos is not just fast, it's impossibly fast. Traveling at Mach 2.8 to 3.0 (nearly three times the speed of sound), this supersonic beast gives enemy air defenses virtually zero reaction time. By the time Pakistani radar systems detect an incoming BrahMos, the missile has already completed its mission and vaporized the target.

Pakistan's Chinese Weapons Don't Stand A Chance

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to deploy Chinese-origin J-10 fighters armed with PL-15 beyond-visual-range missiles with ranges exceeding 200 kilometers. They failed miserably. The Indian Air Force adapted and dominated, proving that superior tactics and indigenous technology trump borrowed Chinese hardware any day.