NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Palakkad Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP Leads From Kerala Seat

Krishnakumar got 1,016 votes after the first phase of counting, which included postal ballots.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 11:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
Palakkad Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP Leads From Kerala Seat (Image: PTI)

Kerala:The BJP-led NDA candidate C Krishnakumar took an initial lead in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday, according to TV channels.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

