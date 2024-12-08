‘Bhagwant Mann Is In Alliance With Centre...’: Alleges Pandher As Farmers Resume March To Delhi From Shambhu Border | Latest Updates
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, accusing it of covertly siding with the Centre.
New Delhi: Farmers resumed their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Sunday in an attempt to enter the national capital from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana. The agitating farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers among various requests. Visuals from the protest site show farmers adorning face shields.
The Centre has not initiated any communication regarding holding talks, according to farmer leaders. "We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The (Narendra) Modi government is in no mood to hold talks," Farmers’ leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters on Saturday.
Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest: Latest Updates
Security was tightened at Delhi’s Singhu border, multi-layer barricades have been deployed at Shambhu border. Haryana security personnel launched tear gas shells to disperse the mob.
A Haryana police official deployed at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border told ANI, "We will first identify them (farmers) and then we can allow them to go ahead. We have a list of the names of 101 farmers, and they are not those people - they are not letting us identify them - they are moving ahead as a mob."
A Haryana police official told ANI that the authorities have a list of names of 101 farmers who are attempting the march today. "We will first identify them (farmers) and then we can allow them to go ahead. They are not letting us identify them,” he added.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, accusing it of covertly siding with the Centre. "Earlier, we were against the central government only, but now we have to deal with the state government also. The Punjab government is trying to put a shutter on what is being done by the central government," Pandher said.
Pandher further alleged that the Punjab government was attempting to conceal the Centre's actions and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. "We used to say that Bhagwant Mann government is having some sort of alliance with the central government. Today, the way media is being stopped, the CM and Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and explain this,” he said.
