‘Bhagwant Mann Is In Alliance With Centre...’: Alleges Pandher As Farmers Resume March To Delhi From Shambhu Border | Latest Updates

New Delhi: Farmers resumed their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Sunday in an attempt to enter the national capital from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana. The agitating farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers among various requests. Visuals from the protest site show farmers adorning face shields.

The Centre has not initiated any communication regarding holding talks, according to farmer leaders. "We have not received any message from the Centre for holding talks. The (Narendra) Modi government is in no mood to hold talks," Farmers’ leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters on Saturday.

Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest: Latest Updates