Paneer Butter Masala In Minutes: Indian Dish Cooked By Robot Impresses Netizens

In today’s world, where AI is often seen as a threat to jobs, some people are happy to let robots take over tiring household chores. A post going viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows just that — a man shared how his new kitchen robot cooked him one of the best paneer butter masalas he has ever tasted.

Posting a picture of the robot at work, he wrote, “My new kitchen robot just made me one of the best paneer butter masalas I’ve ever had in my life.”

The robot comes with options to choose servings, view ingredients, and even replace certain items with alternatives. In one video, the man used it to cook an Indian-style tofu curry, swapping fresh roma tomatoes with tomato puree.

While he had to chop the vegetables and place them in pre-set containers, the robot handled the cooking. The result a delicious-looking tofu curry.

His post quickly went viral, gathering over 1.5 million views and 10,000 likes on X.

My new kitchen robot just made me one of the best paneer butter masalas I’ve ever had in my life. pic.twitter.com/no27zNY0Nr — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 23, 2025



The post quickly drew attention, with users asking questions about how the robot works and what else it can cook.

When asked if it really just needs ingredients to be placed in jars, the man explained that the robot guides users on how to add items and then does the cooking. Addressing safety concerns, he added that the robot’s pans are made of tri-ply stainless steel and coated with a 100% PFOA-free non-stick finish by Swiss manufacturer ILAG.

Curious users wanted to know what other Indian dishes it could prepare, while one person compared it to the Rotimatic and asked if it was worth buying.

The owner revealed that the robot took about 30 minutes to cook the dish. While some parts need manual cleaning, many are dishwasher safe.

Other users praised the product, saying it works well for one-pot meals cooked in stages to deliver good taste and texture. However, they pointed out one drawback it takes up considerable counter space