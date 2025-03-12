Panipat Municipal Corporation Election Result: Full List Of Winners

Panipat Municipal Corporation Election Results: The counting of votes is underway in the Panipat Municipal Corporation elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking the lead as per early trends.

The votes in the Haryana municipal elections are being counted today, and the results across multiple districts, including Gurugram, Panipat, Sonipat, and Karnal, will be announced on Wednesday, March 12. The elections for the corporation were held on March 2.

The elections witnessed a voter turnout of 41 percent across all local bodies, while Panipat’s mayoral elections were held separately on March 9.

Panipat Nagar Nigam Chunav Full List of Winners (To Be Updated As Results Are Announced)

Ward 1: Anita Rani Pruthi of BJP won by 3209 votes

Ward 2: Kajal Sharma of BJP won by 5445 votes

Ward 3: Anil Bajaj of BJP won by 5891 votes

Ward 4: Anjali Sharma Independent won by 1224 votes

Ward 5: Jaideep of BJP by 2752 votes

Ward 6:

Ward 7:

Ward 8:

Ward 9:

Ward 10:

Ward 11:

Ward 12:

Ward 13:

Ward 14:

Ward 15:

Ward 16:

Ward 17:

Ward 18:

Ward 19:

Ward 20:

Ward 21:

Ward 22:

Ward 23:

Ward 24:

Ward 25:

Ward 26:

Elections for the posts of mayor and ward members in the municipal corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Ambala and Sonipat were held earlier this month. Bypolls for the post of mayor in the municipal corporations of Ambala and Sonipat were also held.