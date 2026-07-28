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  • /What happened at Panjab University? PhD scholar's electrocution death triggers campus-wide protest

What happened at Panjab University? PhD scholar's electrocution death triggers campus-wide protest

Some student leaders have alleged that the same spot had caused another student to receive a shock earlier the same day,

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
What happened at Panjab University? PhD scholar's electrocution death triggers campus-wide protest

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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