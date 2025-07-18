Panjim Crowned Cleanest City At Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: Goa Lauded For Cleanliness Efforts Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

In a significant achievement for Goa, Panaji has been awarded the title of Cleanest City in India in the 50,000 to 2 lakh population category at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, celebrating the nation’s top performers in cleanliness and sanitation.

The award was accepted on behalf of Panaji by Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane, Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Mayor Rohit Monserrate, and CCP Commissioner Clen Madeira. The recognition is part of India’s ongoing efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission to promote urban cleanliness and sustainable waste management.

"A Moment of Immense Pride for Goa"

Minister Rane described the award as more than just a trophy, calling it a validation of the city’s continued efforts and transformative steps under the Swachh Bharat campaign. He highlighted the significance of initiatives such as door-to-door waste collection, the Garbage-Free City certification, and the scientific treatment of waste that have set a new standard for urban cleanliness in Panaji.

"Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has reached every home, echoing with the message of cleanliness. In this direction, the state of Goa has made significant progress... The award is a recognition of the efforts being…"

"This recognition is not just an award, it is a validation of the work put in through door-to-door waste collection, the Garbage-Free City certification, and the scientific treatment of waste. Panaji has set a benchmark in urban cleanliness," Rane remarked in a heartfelt message following the ceremony.

Acknowledgements And Community Spirit

Minister Rane expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his unwavering leadership and support. He also gave special commendation to CCP Mayor Rohit Monserrate for his dedication in spearheading strict garbage segregation efforts throughout the city.

Importantly, Rane recognized the vital role played by the citizens of Panaji, sanitation workers, and all stakeholders whose hard work made the honour possible.

"Together, we move forward with renewed determination to build a sustainable and Swachh Goa, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat," he concluded.

This milestone not only brings pride to Panaji, but also marks an inspiring chapter in India’s mission towards cleaner, greener, and more sustainable cities.