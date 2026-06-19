/MP: Woman strikes fortune in Panna, finds diamond worth over Rs 20 lakh

In a remarkable story of perseverance and fortune, a high-quality diamond weighing 6.54 carats has been unearthed from a shallow mine in Jaruapur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, sending waves of excitement across the region.
Valued at over Rs 20 lakh, the precious gem was discovered by local woman leaseholder Meena Devi, turning her months of dedicated mining efforts into a life-changing windfall, diamond experts said. The diamond office had granted her a lease for an eight-by-eight-metre shallow mine earlier this year.
She is a resident of Noida.
Panna, famously known as the ‘City of Diamonds,’ has once again lived up to its reputation as a land that rewards hard work. Meena Singh secured the lease for the diamond mine in March this year and has been diligently working the site since then. After persistent toil and anticipation, her determination paid off when she struck the exceptional 6.54-carat diamond of excellent quality.
The discovery has brought immense joy to her family and the entire village, with locals celebrating it as yet another priceless gift from Panna’s diamond-rich soil.
According to diamond office sources, the diamond was carefully deposited at the Diamond Office in Panna under strict confidentiality to ensure its security. Once officially registered, the news of this significant find quickly spread.
As per established procedures, the gem will now be featured in the upcoming diamond auction organised by the authorities. Following the auction, government-mandated revenue shares and applicable charges will be deducted from the proceeds, after which the balance amount will be transferred to Meena Singh.
If the diamond fetches its estimated price or higher, it could significantly transform the lives of Meena and her family, offering them financial stability and new opportunities.
Villagers have praised her success, noting that Panna continues to bless those who labour sincerely in its mines. The story has also reignited conversations about the potential of small-scale diamond mining and women’s participation in this traditional yet challenging sector.
Panna is one of India’s oldest and most renowned diamond mining regions, located in Madhya Pradesh. Its diamond mines have been operational for centuries, producing some of the country’s finest gems. The area features both mechanised and traditional shallow pit mines, with strict government regulations governing leases to promote sustainable mining. The Panna Diamond Office oversees extraction, registration, and auctions, ensuring transparency and revenue for the state.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.