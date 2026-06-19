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MP: Woman strikes fortune in Panna, finds diamond worth over Rs 20 lakh

A woman leaseholder from Noida discovered a high-quality 6.54-carat diamond worth over Rs 20 lakh in a shallow mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. The precious stone will now be auctioned by the Diamond Office as per government rules.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
MP: Woman strikes fortune in Panna, finds diamond worth over Rs 20 lakh
Image Credit: IANS.

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