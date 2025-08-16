'Papa, Wake Up: Son’s Cry After Father’s Life Lost To Debt And Love'

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Varanasi’s Haveliya village, Sarnath, when 38-year-old Munna Lal Maurya was found dead by suicide at his home on Thursday. The incident has left his family shattered, with the image of his young son crying beside him stirring grief across the community.

Munna Lal, the younger of two brothers, worked as a silver jewellery maker. According to his family, he had been struggling under mounting financial pressure. His elder brother, Rajendra Maurya, revealed that Munna Lal had taken several loans in recent years, allegedly to support a woman named Basanti, a widow in whose home he also worked. These debts, combined with personal stress, are believed to have pushed him to despair.

The tragedy came to light when Munna Lal’s wife, Chanchala, noticed unusual signs in the house. She recalled that he would usually leave in the mornings, but on that day, she found the main door closed, his slippers lying nearby, and a window strangely shut. Growing anxious, she searched the rooms and discovered her husband hanging inside.

In shock, Chanchala fainted upon seeing the scene. Their nine-year-old son, Ujjwal, wept inconsolably, clinging to his father’s body and begging, “Papa, uth jao (Papa, please wake up).” Neighbours and relatives rushed in to console the devastated family, as grief spread through the tightly knit community.

Police were immediately informed, and a forensic team arrived at the house to collect evidence. The body was sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Officials have said further investigation is underway.

Munna Lal’s struggles had quietly burdened him for years, relatives said. Despite being a skilled craftsman, his financial instability and emotional turmoil became overwhelming. His story sheds light on the silent battles many individuals face under the weight of debt, personal relationships, and unspoken pressures.