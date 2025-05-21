‘Papa, Your Memories Guide Me’: Rahul Pays Emotional Tribute To Father Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary with an emotional post on social media. He vowed to fulfil the dreams his father that, according to him, was a promise rooted in love, legacy and a son’s unshakable resolve.

“Papa, your memories guide me at every step. My resolution is to make your unfulfilled dreams come true, and I will definitely fulfill them,” the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X.

पापा, आपकी यादें हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती हैं।



आपके अधूरे सपनों को साकार करना ही मेरा संकल्प है - और मैं इन्हें पूरा करके रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/jwptCSo1TN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2025

He visited Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in New Delhi that is known as Veer Bhumi and offered floral tributes.

Rahul was joined by senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Sachin Pilot.

Describing Rajiv Gandhi “a great son of India” and praising the reforms he brought in, Kharge also posted on X, “Rajiv Gandhi – a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians. His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.”

Rajiv Gandhi — a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians.



His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.



These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening… pic.twitter.com/GHijM7eimu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 21, 2025

He highlighted several key reforms led by Rajiv Gandhi that include lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, strengthening local governance through Panchayati Raj, leading the Telecom and IT revolution, launching a computerisation programme, signing peace accords, starting a universal immunisation program and introducing a new inclusive education policy.

According to Kharge, these reforms helped prepare India for the 21st century.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. He said Rajiv was a forward-thinking leader who gave India a modern and progressive direction.

“His decisions took India to new heights,” Pilot wrote. He added that Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions are still an inspiration.

आज भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. राजीव गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



उन्होंने नीति निर्माण में दूरदर्शिता और आधुनिकता की पहल के माध्यम से देश के हर वर्ग की प्रगति का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया।



उनका बलिदान आनेवाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरणा देता रहेगा।



भारत… pic.twitter.com/Ts1y0YcMtP — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 21, 2025

भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्री राजीव गांधी जी के ‘बलिदान दिवस’ पर मैं उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



राजीव गांधी जी एक दूरदर्शी नेता थे जिन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व और आधुनिक सोच से देश को प्रगतिशील दृष्टिकोण प्रदान कर दिशा दी। उनके निर्णयों ने भारत को एक नई ऊंचाई तक… pic.twitter.com/K6KQmAZBkc — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 21, 2025

The Congress Party’s official X handle also posted a message. It called Rajiv Gandhi’s role in building a modern India “unforgettable”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute. He wrote on X: “On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2025

Rajiv became prime minister in 1984 following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi. He was only 40 years old, making him the youngest prime minister in India’s history.

He served as prime minister until December 2, 1989.

He was born on August 20, 1944 and assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally.