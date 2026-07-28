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'Paper leak bill an eyewash': Congress questions government's commitment to exam reforms

Speaking during the debate, Gogoi said the amendments did little to address the structural flaws in the examination system and argued that the original law, passed in 2024, had failed to act as a deterrent. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
'Paper leak bill an eyewash': Congress questions government's commitment to exam reforms
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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