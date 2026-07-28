The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, accusing the government of failing to tackle paper leaks despite promising sweeping reforms two years ago. Leading the Opposition's charge, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described the proposed amendments as an "eyewash" and questioned the government's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of public examinations.
Speaking during the debate, Gogoi said the amendments did little to address the structural flaws in the examination system and argued that the original law, passed in 2024, had failed to act as a deterrent.
"After listening to the statements made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, it is clear that the government is not serious about reforming the education sector. This Bill is merely an amendment and appears to be more of a symbolic exercise than a genuine effort at reform," he said.
Recalling the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, Gogoi said the government had hailed it as a landmark measure that would eliminate paper leaks and restore confidence in public examinations.
"At that time, there was widespread concern among students and parents regarding examinations such as NEET and UGC-related tests. The government assured the country that major reforms would be introduced and that paper leaks would become a thing of the past. However, those promises have not been fulfilled," he said.
The Congress leader also questioned the progress of the investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, citing a newspaper report claiming that 44 of the 45 people charged in the case had been granted bail.
"I want to draw attention to the current status of the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak investigation. A newspaper report published in 2026 stated that out of the 45 accused in the case, 44 have been granted bail. This reflects the seriousness with which the government has handled the matter and its concern for students," he said.
Gogoi further alleged that the alleged mastermind, Sanjiv Mukhiya, remained absconding for 11 months before his arrest and later secured bail.
"The alleged mastermind, Sanjiv Mukhiya, remained absconding for 11 months before being arrested. The government was unable to apprehend him during that period. Subsequently, he too secured bail," he claimed.
He argued that repeated paper leak incidents after the enactment of the 2024 law demonstrated that the legislation had failed to achieve its objective. "Despite introducing a stringent law, major paper leak incidents were reported again in 2025. If the law was truly effective, how did such large-scale irregularities occur within just two years?" he asked.
Gogoi also criticised former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the government initially denied that any paper leak had taken place when the controversy first emerged.
"When the issue first surfaced, the then Education Minister repeatedly maintained that no paper leak had occurred. Even for months afterward, the government continued to deny the problem," he said.
He also objected to the reception accorded to Pradhan in Parliament after his resignation. "When the former minister returned to Parliament after resigning, the welcome accorded to him made it seem as though he had returned after a major national victory. That was painful to witness," Gogoi remarked.
The Congress MP questioned the effectiveness of the various committees set up by the government to recommend examination reforms. "The Prime Minister often refers to high-powered committees and reform initiatives. However, if those measures were effective, why did these paper leak incidents continue to occur?" he asked.
Turning his attention to the National Testing Agency (NTA), Gogoi sought an explanation over reports that 47 individuals associated with the agency had recently been replaced.
"We recently learned that 47 individuals in the NTA were replaced. I want the government to explain who these 47 people were," he said.
He questioned how 47 personnel could have been replaced when the NTA's sanctioned strength was only 34.
"The sanctioned capacity of the NTA is only 34. If that is the case, who are these 47 individuals? Were they outsourced personnel? We want complete transparency and details regarding these appointments and changes," he said.
Gogoi also asked why only certain officials were replaced while others continued in office.
"The Director General of the NTA was changed, and subsequently the Education Minister resigned. However, why was the Chairman of the NTA not replaced? We want an answer to that question as well," he said.
He further questioned the NTA Chairman's continued tenure, alleging that he had previously served in institutions in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where paper leak controversies had also surfaced.
"He has been associated with public service institutions in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where paper leak controversies had also surfaced. Despite repeated controversies and the tragic consequences faced by students, he continues in his position. The government should explain why," Gogoi said.
(With IANS inputs)
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