/Paper Leak Law: Opposition uproar disrupts debate on 2026 Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha | DNA Explained

The debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, could not begin in the Lok Sabha on the first day of its introduction due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition. The Bill, aimed at strengthening the law against paper leaks, was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the proposed legislation, the Opposition's objections and the key changes introduced in the 2026 amendment compared to the existing 2024 law.
The Bill was introduced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those who play with the future of students would not be spared at any cost. However, soon after its introduction, the Opposition began demanding a discussion on police action against protesting students.
The Opposition had earlier been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister. However, following the minister's resignation, its MPs shifted focus to the alleged use of force against protesters. They insisted that the issue be discussed before the debate on the paper leak legislation could proceed. The repeated disruptions led to multiple adjournments of the Lok Sabha.
At 2 pm, Speaker Om Birla gave the government and Opposition MPs time until 5 pm to reach a consensus. However, when the House resumed in the evening, the uproar continued, following which proceedings were adjourned until the next morning. In all, the Lok Sabha had four opportunities to begin the discussion on the Bill, but the debate could not move forward.
The Opposition also raised the issue outside Parliament. Opposition MPs demanded accountability from the government over the alleged use of pellet guns, batons and tear gas against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament. They also raised the issue of firing with an AK-47 at protesters in Siwan, Bihar.
A video that surfaced during the Bihar bandh on Saturday showed a security personnel firing an AK-47. After the video went viral, questions were raised over the action. The policeman was subsequently suspended and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him. The Siwan administration said that the policeman should not have gone to the students' protest carrying an AK-47. The Bihar Police also clarified that no person was injured in the firing.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the repeated disruptions and alleged that the discussion on the Bill was being deliberately prevented. The developments in Siwan and Delhi provided the Opposition with an opportunity to raise the issue, resulting in the proposed legislation against paper leak rackets not being taken up for debate.
There was also a difference of opinion within the Opposition over the Bill. While Congress MPs were seeking answers from the government on the issue of police action against protesters, MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party and the National Conference supported holding a discussion on the proposed law against paper leaks.
The proposed legislation seeks to significantly increase the punishment for paper leaks compared to the 2024 law. Under the existing law, paper leaks are punishable with three to five years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh. Under the proposed amendment, the punishment will range from a minimum of five years to a maximum of 10 years in prison, along with a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
The maximum fine for a private company or service provider conducting an examination, if found guilty, would also increase from Rs 1 crore under the 2024 law to Rs 5 crore under the proposed legislation.
For paper leaks carried out by an organised gang, the 2024 law provides for five to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore. The proposed amendment increases the punishment to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 years in prison, along with a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.
The Bill also introduces fixed timelines for investigations and trials. While the 2024 law did not prescribe a time limit for completing an investigation, the proposed legislation requires investigations to be completed within two months, or 60 days.
The proposed law also targets the completion of trials within three months of the filing of a chargesheet. Appeals before the High Court would similarly have to be disposed of within three months.
Another key provision is the creation of fast-track courts in paper leak cases, with daily hearings aimed at ensuring faster verdicts. The proposed law also provides for the constitution of a Special Task Force whenever required to investigate such cases, a provision not specifically mentioned in the 2024 law.
The 2026 amendment would cover examinations including NEET and CUET, as well as UPSC, SSC, railway and other central recruitment examinations. These examinations fall under the responsibility of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which is why Jitendra Singh, the minister in charge of the department, introduced the Bill instead of the Education Minister.
Overall, the proposed amendment seeks to increase the financial and legal consequences for those involved in paper leaks while speeding up the investigation and judicial process. However, despite broad political support for a strict law against paper leaks, the proposed legislation could not be debated in the Lok Sabha on the first day due to repeated disruptions.
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