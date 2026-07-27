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  • /Paper Leak Law: Opposition uproar disrupts debate on 2026 Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha | DNA Explained

Paper Leak Law: Opposition uproar disrupts debate on 2026 Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha | DNA Explained

The proposed 2026 paper leak law seeks tougher punishments, higher fines and faster investigations and trials, but Opposition protests disrupted debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
Paper Leak Law: Opposition uproar disrupts debate on 2026 Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha | DNA Explained

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