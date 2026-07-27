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  • /'Paper leak strikes Maharashtra again': Congress alleges MPSC exam paper was circulated before test, accuses govt of inaction

'Paper leak strikes Maharashtra again': Congress alleges MPSC exam paper was circulated before test, accuses govt of inaction

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam paper was circulated on WhatsApp before the test and demanded action over alleged paper leaks and evaluation irregularities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
'Paper leak strikes Maharashtra again': Congress alleges MPSC exam paper was circulated before test, accuses govt of inaction
Image Credit: ANI

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