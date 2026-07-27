/'Paper leak strikes Maharashtra again': Congress alleges MPSC exam paper was circulated before test, accuses govt of inaction

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday alleged fresh irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination. He claimed that the question paper was circulated on WhatsApp before the test and demanded strict action against those responsible.
In his post on X, Sapkal alleged that claims were emerging of the MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper being circulated ahead of the test, along with irregularities in the evaluation process, and that formal complaints supported by evidence had been filed.
"Paper Leak Strikes Maharashtra Once Again! Claims are circulating that the question paper for the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment exam was already circulating on WhatsApp even before the exam took place, along with alleged irregularities in the scoring and official complaints backed by evidence coming to light... yet the government and the machinery remain silent?" Sapkal said.
Targeting the Maharashtra government, Sapkal further questioned whether those responsible for the examination leaks were being provided political protection.
"Instead of taking action against those playing with the futures of lakhs of students, providing them protection--is this the working style of this government? Under whose patronage exactly is this paper leak racket operating? With the blessings of which minister in the government are these antics being carried out?" he asked.
Sapkal’s remarks came after the Central government announced a series of measures to strengthen India’s examination system in response to widespread public outrage over repeated paper leaks and examination irregularities.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha. The proposed legislation aims to fortify the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices by incorporating provisions such as fast-track courts, time-bound investigations and trials, stricter penalties for offenders, Special Public Prosecutors, and a dedicated Special Task Force.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force led by technology expert Nandan Nilekani to suggest comprehensive reforms aimed at making India’s examination system more reliable, transparent, and technology-driven.
These developments come in the wake of weeks of nationwide protests triggered by the NEET-UG 2026 paper leaks and examination irregularities, which eventually led to the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government has also begun discussions with representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the organisation that spearheaded the agitation demanding systemic reforms.
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