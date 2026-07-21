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‘Paper leaks matter of national concern’: PM Modi assures severe punishment for NEET culprits

Prime Minister Modi said everyone must unite to ensure those involved in paper leaks anywhere in the country are brought to justice and that youth's future must not be put to risk. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
‘Paper leaks matter of national concern’: PM Modi assures severe punishment for NEET culprits
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (I/C) Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS Jitendra Singh, and MoS L. Murugan at the NDA &#039;Mangal Milan&#039; (ANI Photos/ Rahul Singh)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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