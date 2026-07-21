/‘Paper leaks matter of national concern’: PM Modi assures severe punishment for NEET culprits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that the government stands firmly with students amid concerns over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stressing that the future of the country's youth cannot be compromised. He also called for the strictest possible action against those responsible for examination irregularities, saying paper leaks are a national concern that require a united response.
The remarks were made during the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, where the Prime Minister addressed MPs on a range of issues, including education, free trade agreements (FTAs), farmers' welfare and the country's recent achievements. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju later briefed the media on the discussions.
According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said immediate action was taken after reports of the alleged NEET paper leak surfaced. He noted that 13 individuals have been jailed in connection with the case and that a re-examination was conducted swiftly to ensure that students' academic future was not adversely affected.
Modi also said strict safeguards have now been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. Stressing accountability, he directed that the best legal counsel be engaged so that those responsible receive the harshest possible punishment.
Rijiju said the Prime Minister emphasised that paper leaks should not become a political issue, adding that both the Centre and state governments must work together to eliminate such crimes wherever they occur.
"On the NEET exam, the PM said we stand with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face strict action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised," Rijiju told reporters after the meeting.
The Prime Minister also underlined that everyone must unite to ensure those involved in paper leaks anywhere in the country are brought to justice, reiterating that the future of young people must never be put at risk.
The NDA Parliamentary Party meeting also welcomed newly elected Rajya Sabha members. Bihar minister Nitin Navin attended the session for the first time as a Rajya Sabha MP.
Describing the meeting as "very fruitful," Rijiju said the Prime Minister shared his guidance with NDA MPs on several important national issues while highlighting the country's achievements over the past few months.
During his address, the Prime Minister also spoke about the free trade agreements India has signed with several countries. He assured MPs that farmers' interests remain a top priority and that no agreement would come at the cost of the farming community.
Rijiju said Modi reiterated that every FTA is designed while keeping the welfare of farmers in mind and ensuring that national interests remain protected.
The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified, with a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands even as a march towards Parliament turned violent.
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