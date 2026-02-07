Pappu Yadav arrested in a 31-year-old case; Independent Bihar MP claims plot to 'kill him'

Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea Pappu Yadav alias Rajesh Ranjan was arrested by the Patna Police from his residence late on Friday night in connection with a 1995 forgery case.

High voltage drama took place at Pappu Yadav's residence when a police team reached to arrest him on a property attachment warrant issued by MP/MLA court over his repeated absence in the hearing process.

The case is linked to a dispute registered at Gardanibagh police station, involving house owner complainant Vinod Bihari Lal.

In his complaint, Vinod alleged accused Pappu Yadav of fraudulently taking his property and subsequently using as an office.

The dispute arises from claims that the house was rented under false pretenses, with the MP’s use of the property as an office deliberately concealed at the time of the rental agreement.

Patna City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said that the case was initially registered under the previous Penal Code, which has now been replaced by Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Action has been taken in accordance with the court's order. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested," said Bhanu Pratap Singh.

A police team of 50 personnel reached the his Mandiri residence around 10:30 pm and arrested him at 12:15 am. Initially, the officers informed the MP that they were there to enforce the court’s order. Yadav refused to leave at night, asking the police to return in the morning.

During the commotion, a large crowd of supporters gathered outside, shouting slogans against the administration. Tensions escalated as the police were asked to show warrants.

The Purnea MP also claimed that an inspector named Deepak, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived carrying a revolver.

Following his arrest, Pappu Yadav said he was do not know what will happen to him and where he was being taken.

Yadav also expressed fear about his safety, citing, "He is not well."

He further said that the court had a summoned him for the following day and had suggested the possibility of house arrest. Yadav questioned the police for arriving in civil clothes, saying he initially feared they had come to kill him.

Yadav said, "I have doubt that these people might have killed me. I will go straight to the Court. I will not go to the police station. If they want, they can house arrest me. The Court has called me. Police reached here in civil uniform like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house?"

Regarding the case, he noted that it had been registered nearly 35 years ago and questioned the necessity of his arrest at this stage.

Later, police took the Independent MP at IGIMS hospital for medical checkup over health concern.

According to City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh, he will remain in police custody at Gardanibagh Police Station and will subsequently be presented before the court, after which the police will proceed in accordance with the court’s directions.